Shakira recalls her kids’ initial reaction on first day of school in America

Shakira discusses about her kids' reaction on first day of school in America

Shakira has recently shared her kids’ initial reaction on their first day of school in America.



In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Hips Don’t Lie hit-maker, who shares two sons with former Gerard Pique, said, “I’ll never forget, the first day of school, I’d been super nervous, and when I picked them up, they jumped on me and hugged me and said, ‘We love it!’”

Shakira told the outlet, “My eyes had been as wide as saucers all day, waiting for the worst news, and they came out running and jumping with joy.”

“When kids find a good environment at school, it’s just easy,” remarked the 47-year-old.

The Waka Waka crooner added, “Meanwhile, us adults also have to find friends, but there’s no school I can go to at my age.”

Earlier in March, Shakira opened up about her experience of being a single mom to her boys in an interview with Zane Lowe.

At the time, the musician stated, “I've been shooting a video, shooting photos, preparing for another video, preparing for my album release.”

“So, I'm going to sleep every day around 9 a.m. The next day, 9 a.m., 11 a.m.,” she continued

Shakira recalled, “Yesterday, I came home at seven in the morning. My kids were already waiting for me, so I had breakfast with them, stayed up with them.”

“Sometimes I don't even go to sleep until it's their bedtime. That's what I do because I want to spend time with my kids and put them to bed and then I pass out,” she said.

Shakira noted, “It's the first time I have to actually, you know, deal with so much as a single mother. So, it's challenging. But they're great.”