Prince Harry discovers healing path amidst 'hurt' of missing major event

Prince Harry embraces latest A-List wellness trend with Oura Ring.

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex has been seen sporting the Oura Ring, a health and sleep tracking device that monitors blood oxygen levels, body temperature, and activity levels.

This high-tech ring, priced between £300 and £550, has gained popularity among health-conscious celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Will Smith, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The latest wellness gadget measures and analyzes various health metrics, including heart rate, blood oxygen levels, breathing regularity, body temperature, activity, and sleep data, boasting up to 99% accuracy.

Harry has explored unconventional health and wellness treatments before, having discussed his use of tapping therapy to address trauma, anxiety, cravings, and pain, particularly following the loss of his mother, Princess Diana. In 2021, he shared how tapping therapy has helped him navigate PTSD.

Explaining the science behind tapping therapy, which Meghan Markle is also reportedly passionate about, therapy expert Christine Gibson described how it aids individuals in managing states of fight, flight, or freeze.

Speaking to The Mirror, Gibson said: "When a person‘s locked into fight and flight or freeze, their cognitive capacity, or thinking brain is not always available. In these scenarios, Somatic or body-based techniques are often an effective doorway into the content.

"When the nervous system and amygdala are hijacked by distress, this actively changes the connections with your rational mind, the cortex."

Describing the technique - which has gained huge popularity since Harry confessed to using it back in 2021 - Gibson said: The way that it works is there is an exposure component to it where you identify the emotion, physical sensations and context of distressing associations. You say the set-up phrase three times and then follow the tapping sequence.

"Before and after the protocol, you measure your subjective distress (SUDS SCORE) on a rating scale out of 10. You can also use small, medium, or large. The goal is to tap until you are less than three out of 10 or at a small amount of Distress."

Meanwhile it has been reported that Prince Harry will be "hurt" by not being able to attend this week's Trooping the Colour celebrations, according to royal commentator.