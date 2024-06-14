Meghan Markle, Prince Harry shut down divorce rumours

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are determined to brave through marital woes to make true of their vow to each other.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been going strong since tying the knot at an opulent wedding ceremony in 2018.

Their marriage has since been marred by divorce rumours from various commentators over the years.

However, a source recently told OK! magazine that the Montecito couple has vowed to stay together and resolve their issues in a bid to protect Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 2, from the trauma they went through.

For the unversed, parents of both Harry and Meghan, King Charles and Diana and Thomas Markle Sr. and Doria respectively, parted ways during the royals’ early childhood, leading to estrangement.

“Both he and Meghan have been haunted by divorces while growing up and it made them both so determined to have a successful marriage,” the source told the outlet.

"Meghan and Harry hated having separate parents as it wasn’t on good terms and they both felt pulled in different directions. Obviously Meghan has been divorced before but she sees her marriage to Harry as her first proper marriage and they know what it takes to make a successful marriage," they continued.

"They would never want to put Archie and Lili through any of that and they want them to have as idyllic and innocent childhood as possible.

"They also know that they will go through rough times and may want to walk away but they have vowed that divorce is not an option, especially when they have such young children and they are responsible for shaping their lives,” the insider added.