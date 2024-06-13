Gisele Bundchen, Joaquim Valente romance hits pause: 'Tom Brady to blame'

Gisele Bundchen’s romance with her jiujitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, is reportedly on pause and she is blaming ex-husband Tom Brady.

According to a source cited by InTouch, Joaquim, 36, could not handle the spotlight that came with the relationship.

“The spotlight was too much for him,” the insider told the outlet. “Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting.”

The source added that Tom’s Netflix roast also contributed to a lot of strain on the relationship since people are beginning to lay the blame on him for the divorce.

“Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that.”

The jiujitsu instructor was last spotted at the Brazilian supermodel’s Bal Harbour home in April. This sparked speculation that the couple may be taking a break from their romance.

In this situation, Gisele is really upset with her ex-husband, whom she divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

“She blames the break on Tom,” the source said. “By agreeing to do the roast, he basically put a target on Joaquim’s back.”

Previously, Us Weekly sources revealed in May that Tom reached out to Gisele to apologise to the roast and how the jokes targeted her.