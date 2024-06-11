Eid ul Adha: PM Shehbaz 'approves three-day' holiday

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reportedly approved a three-day holiday for the occasion of Eid ul Adha from June 17 to June 19.
Sources told Geo News that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the summary on Eid holidays forwarded by the Cabinet Division.
The development comes ahead of Eid ul Adha celebration in Pakistan on June 17, as the Zil Hajj moon was sighted last week on June 7.
The festival falls on the 10th day of Zil Hajj and also marks the Hajj pilgrimage.
With Eid ul Adha just around the corner, cattle markets have been set up in different areas for people to purchase cows, goats, sheep and camels for sacrifice.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has announced a 25% reduction in fares as a special package for commuters on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.
The discount will be available on all types of trains and classes with the exception of Eid special trains.
