Six dead as two vehicles fall into ditch after collision near Kallar Kahar

A representational image of a long vehicle on the M2 Motorway near Kallar Kahar Salt Range on June 3, 2024. — Facebook/National Highways & Motorway Police-NHMP

Authorities said Monday that at least six people were killed in an accident involving a collision of two vehicles at the M9 Motorway near Kallar Kahar Salt Range.

Motorway Police said that both the vehicles fell into a ditch following the collision, killing all six passengers on the spot.

The spokesperson of the highway patrol said that the preliminary information points to the brakes failure of the gas bowser.

The police also added that the gas bowser had breached the road divider and rammed into the other vehicle, which was coming from an opposite direction.



After the collision, both the vehicles caught fire after falling into the ditch. The bowser was on its way to Faisalabad from Rawalpindi at Motorway M2.

The bodies of the deceased have been transported to Kallar Kahar Trauma Centre.

The authorities said that Motorway Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the reports of accident.

According to sources affiliated with police, four of the deceased were members of the same family and were on board the vehicle that collided with the gas bowser, while the other two were drivers of the two vehicles.

They said that among the deceased, one was a minor. The bodies were burnt because of the fire, sources added.

Road accidents in Pakistan are not something new as countless number of casualties are reported every now and then.

Last year in June, at least 12 people — including women and children — were killed and 24 others were injured when a passenger bus turned turtle on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Kallar Kahar.

As per the reports, the accident occurred due to brakes failure.