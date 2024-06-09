Prince Harry sends stern message to Prince William with new legal move

Prince Harry hints at possible return to UK with new legal move

Prince Harry sent a clear message to his estranged brother Prince William with his new legal move that he wants to spend more time in the UK.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex has been given permission to appeal against a High Court ruling which rejected his challenge over the downgrade to his personal security during his visits to the UK.

Now, a royal expert claimed that Harry's legal move indicated his willingness to visit his home country more often.

Notably, if the court's ruling will come in the former working royal's favour then it would be a golden chance for Harry to mend bridges with his cancer-stricken father King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex's legal move also seemingly warned the Prince of Wales of his possible involvement in the royal duties.

In conversation with GB News, royal expert Gareth Russell said, "The appeal is interesting, given just how expensive it will be for Prince Harry."

He added, "But it does seem to be something that matters to him very much, whether it is about proving himself correct and vindicated against people who he perceives as opponents, or a decision that he felt was unjustified when he stepped away from being a senior working royal, isn’t exactly clear."

"I do think the resurrection of these legal proceedings indicates that he does want to spend more time in the United Kingdom than he currently does," Gareth believes.