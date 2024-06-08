CJP Isa prefers walking, cycling over hybrid vehicles

CJP Qazi Faez Isa addresses the climate change conference organised by Supreme Court of Pakistan on June 8, 2024. — Screengrab/Reporter

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa emphasised promoting a healthy lifestyle like walking and cycling, calling for adopting eco-friendly measures and a healthy lifestyle to cope with the prevailing climate-related challenges at a climate change conference on Saturday.



The top court organised the conference titled: “Navigating Climate Governance: Executive Action and Judicial Oversight” today which was addressed by honourable top jurists, environmental experts, government high-ups and other notable speakers.



“Whenever we consult doctors, they advise us to quit smoking and do walking. A rise in the human body’s temperature indicates our illness but today, earth is also facing ailment like a fever as it is absorbing a lot of smoke into it,” said the top judge.

CJP Isa pointed out that plastic products were being manufactured across the world but we lacked a solid mechanism to dispose of them.

He also urged returning to a healthy lifestyle which is closer to nature. “Every physician is now advising to eat vegetables instead of meat."

“[Justice] Mansoor Ali Shah talked about hybrid vehicles here but we need to walk. Bicycles can be provided to all judges if they want,” suggested CJP Isa.

He added that human beings were facing severe consequences for neglecting the common practices today like conserving electricity and food which led to a shortage of natural resources.

“We failed to know nature and we need to rebuild the values for environmental protection from our homes. The natural environment can be saved from further destruction by avoiding wastage of resources,” said CJP Isa.

Pakistan has been facing severe impacts of climate change like devastating floods, flash droughts, scarcity of water resources and excessive heat despite the country’s total contribution to the global emissions being less than 1%.

Earlier this month, the National Drought Monitoring Centre (NDMC) of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in an advisory that a flash drought-like situation is predicted in the heatwave-impacted regions across the country.

The NDMC said that flash drought, triggered by heatwaves, may result in rainfall shortage in the country this year.

"Keeping in view the climatology and current forecast for June, drought conditions may exacerbate and affect the agriculture, water resources and live stocks, before the arrival of the summer monsoon," the advisory mentioned.

It added that flash droughts can have a significant impact on agriculture, water resources, and ecosystems, and can also lead to crop failure, wildfires, and water shortages.

The NDMC advised all stakeholders to take pre-emptive measures for disaster-prone districts.