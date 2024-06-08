Prince Harry honours Princess Diana’s memory with big sacrifice

Prince Harry is willing to put his differences aside with his estranged sibling Prince William only to serve a greater purpose and to please a beloved family member.

In a report by The Times, Harry gave up his role of the usher to his once-close brother William at the wedding of his close pal, Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster.

Harry reportedly came to a “civilised understanding” with Hugh to skip the wedding and pave way for William’s attendance.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told The Mirror that “Princess Diana was close friends with Hugh Grosvenor’s mum, Natalia. Tally as she is known, is Prince William’s godmother and in turn, Diana was godmother to her daughter, Edwina.”

Despite the close ties, Prince Harry was willing to make a big gesture to honour his late mother Princess Diana, knowing she “desperately” wanted her two boys to have “peace” together and with their father King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales have been estranged since Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal positions.

Over the years, the rift deepened as the couple revealed some of the secrets and badmouthed the royal family, which did not sit right with the Firm and especially William. The ties worsened after Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare.

In the memoir, Harry also noted that Diana “strove for peace” as she was “always working to bring peace to someone somewhere.”

“I knew how desperately she would want—no, did want— peace between her boys, and between us two and Pa,” Harry noted in his memoir.

Now, it remains to be seen if Harry will take it a step further and how will William respond to his brother’s peace offering.