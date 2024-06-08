Taylor Swift stops mid ‘Eras Tour’ show for fan

Taylor Swift stops Eras Tour show for fan

Taylor Swift proved that she prefers her fans more than anything when she paused her most recent Eras Tour show until someone in the audience in need of assistance got what they needed.



During the night of Swift’s concerts on Friday, June 7, in Edinburgh, Scotland, the pop star, 34, stopped in between performing her surprise song set, a mashup of Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve and I Know Places, to call out the management to take notice of an audience member in need of help.

According to social media footage that went viral, Swift warned that if the fan was not immediately attended to, she will not continue the show.“She’s right there. I’m just gonna keep playing until somebody helps them, I’m gonna be singing this song,” Swift sang while strumming her guitar, making it clear that someone would have to listen to her eventually as she was “going to keep talking” about the matter until someone reacted and solved the issue.

“Just let me know. I can do this all night,” she said, clearly getting more frustrated.

Finally she yelled, “We’re good? Awesome!” and jumped right back into her performance.when someone finally found the fan in need.