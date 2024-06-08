Pakistan´s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi at the Lahore High Court in Lahore on July 17, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: After iddat case was transferred to another court, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) termed the decision "illegal" and an "attempt to deliberately delay the provision of justice" to the incarcerated party founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The statement was issued by the Imran-founded party’s core committee after holding a session on Friday in which they reviewed the status of ongoing trials against the former prime minister and the ex-first lady, as well as other developments in the country.

In a statement, the core committee stated that Khan and Bushra Bibi deserved to be immediately released from jail. It alleged that the pace of trials against the duo was being “deliberately delayed” via deferring the hearings with delayed dates.

The former ruling party expressed hopes that the “false, baseless and unfounded cases” would meet their fate very soon.

Commenting on the iddat case, the PTI termed the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision to transfer the trial to another court “illegal”.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the IHC had accepted the district and sessions judge Shahrukh Arjumand's request for transferring the iddat case related to the marriage of Khan and Bushra.

The case was transferred to the court of additional district and sessions judge Muhammad Afzal Majuka who will conduct the hearings of the case.

Subsequently, the former ruling party also expressed concerns over Bushra Bibi’s health. Despite serious reservations, Bushra’s medical tests were carried out at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), whereas, her medical reports were not being provided for unknown reasons, the statement read.

Additionally, the PTI core committee also raised concerns over the appointments of retired judges in the election tribunals by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). It added that the party would raised a strong voice against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the ECP members in and outside parliament.

Hearing of iddat case

Earlier today, Judge Majuka conducted the first hearing of the iddat case after it was transferred to his court following the high court’s order. The jurish issued notices to all parties following Khan and Bushra’s pleas for early hearing of the iddat case.

The hearing was then adjourned till June 11.

Khawar Maneka had, in January, moved the court challenging Khan and Bushra Bibi's marriage and terming their nikah as fraudulent, stressing that the marriage was solemnised during her iddat (the time a woman goes into isolation after a divorce or her husband's death).

The trial court then handed down a seven-year sentence to the couple in February and imposed a fine of Rs500,000 each on the duo.

In its 51-page detailed verdict, the court maintained that the record proves that both of the accused, Khan and Bushra, were in relation before the 2018 "fraudulent" nikah.

Commenting on the likelihood of the case's verdict being issued in favour of Khan and Bushra, PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan earlier said: "We know what the decision of iddat case was to be announced on merit. In principle, the court should not be used for political matters, and the court should also not allow itself to be used."