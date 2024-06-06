Taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari described his prison cell as more of a “in-laws [residence]” than jail.
The provincial minister's statement comes after the federal government Thursday submitted details regarding the facilities provided to the former prime minister at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.
The government provided evidence, including photographs of the facilities provided to Khan in prison, refuting the PTI top leader’s claims that he was kept in "solitary confinement" and not allowed to meet his lawyer.
The Punjab government spokesperson said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members were only allowed to meet their leaders in jail once a week.
On the other hand, Bukhari said the PTI founder was holding meetings in jail frequently where he was “hatching conspiracies” and [news] articles being written against the country”.
Demanding a judicial commission to probe Khan’s claim on jail conditions, the provincial spox said at least 40 to 50 visitors meet the PTI founder in jail.
“In view of some judges, his [prison cell] should be turned into a five-star hotel,” she quipped.
In the jail, Imran Khan is provided with an exercise bike and stretching belt for physical fitness, books, a separate kitchen, a special menu, an exclusive gallery for a walk, LED, a room cooler, and a study table.
In the detailed document submitted to the court, the government not only provided photographic evidence of all the facilities but also the names of all those who have visited him in the prison facility so far.
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong welcomes PM Shehbaz in capital
Death toll continues to rise on a daily basis since last week's tragic incident in Preetabad LNG cylinder shop
Met Office says weather is expected to remain hot and humid during next two days
Supreme Court judge issues dissenting note on 4-1 majority verdict against live streaming of NAB amendments case
Justice Kayani bars FIA from harassing or taking adverse action against Barrister Gohar and Raof Hassan
Nation is very disappointed over hyper-partisan politics, says PPP chief