Image submitted to Supreme Court shows facilities provided to PTI founder Imran Khan in jail on June 6, 2024

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari described his prison cell as more of a “in-laws [residence]” than jail.



The provincial minister's statement comes after the federal government Thursday submitted details regarding the facilities provided to the former prime minister at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

The government provided evidence, including photographs of the facilities provided to Khan in prison, refuting the PTI top leader’s claims that he was kept in "solitary confinement" and not allowed to meet his lawyer.

The Punjab government spokesperson said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members were only allowed to meet their leaders in jail once a week.

On the other hand, Bukhari said the PTI founder was holding meetings in jail frequently where he was “hatching conspiracies” and [news] articles being written against the country”.



Demanding a judicial commission to probe Khan’s claim on jail conditions, the provincial spox said at least 40 to 50 visitors meet the PTI founder in jail.

“In view of some judges, his [prison cell] should be turned into a five-star hotel,” she quipped.

In the jail, Imran Khan is provided with an exercise bike and stretching belt for physical fitness, books, a separate kitchen, a special menu, an exclusive gallery for a walk, LED, a room cooler, and a study table.

In the detailed document submitted to the court, the government not only provided photographic evidence of all the facilities but also the names of all those who have visited him in the prison facility so far.