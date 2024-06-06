Revealed: What facilities does Imran Khan enjoy at Adiala jail?

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to set the record straight, the federal government Thursday submitted the details of the facilities being provided to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.



The PTI founder, who has been incarcerated at Adiala jail, told the Supreme Court during a hearing of the NAB law amendments case that he was being kept in solitary confinement.

"They (jail authorities) do not let me meet my legal team. I am being kept in solitary confinement here. I neither have any material nor a library to prepare for the case," Khan had informed Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa during the hearing.

The government said that during the hearing on May 30, Khan, who had joined the hearing via video link claimed that "his legal team was being denied access to him and that he was being kept in solitary confinement".

The pictures shared with the court showed that the PTI founder was provided with several facilities that a common prisoner cannot imagine since he's a former prime minister.

Khan has an exercise bike and stretching belt for physical fitness, books, a separate kitchen, a special menu, an exclusive gallery for a walk, LED, a room cooler, and a study table.

In the detailed document submitted to the court, the government not only provided photos of all the facilities, but also names of all the people who have visited him so far.

"...if this Court may deem appropriate and necessary, it may appoint a judicial officer in the form of a commission to verify the facts as submitted before this Court," it said.

"It is, therefore, respectfully prayed that the instant application be allowed and the additional documents be placed before this Court for the record," the government added.