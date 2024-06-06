Mamie Laverock’s mom to hold hospital accountable after five storey fall

Mamie Laverock's mother Nicole Rockmann brands the tragic case as hospital's 'negligence-type case'

Mamie Laverock’s mother, Nicole Rockmann, will not let it slip and is anticipated to hold the hospital accountable after her daughter fell from a five-storey walkway.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Rockmann shared When Calls the Heart star’s recovery days after undergoing several surgeries following her five-storey fall.

"There is an absolute miracle, and there will be accountability," the mother vehemently said, blaming the hospital where Laverock fell.

She adamantly stated that the family is planning to take legal action against the media facility, deeming the incident a "negligence-type case."

"We have a case. All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she's alive and that she's fighting and that she's strong," Rockmann said. "It's unbelievable that she's with us."

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, Laverock was initially rushed to the Winnipeg hospital on May 11 due to a "medical emergency."

Later, she was transferred to a hospital in Vancouver where, amid "showing signs of improvement, "she was allegedly escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."

After sustaining "life-threatening" injuries, the actress was put on life support. Additionally, her mother cleared any false claims, saying that the fall was not "intended" or a suicide attempt.