Jake Gyllenhaal reveals bright side of being legally blind: ‘Advantageous’

Jake Gyllenhaal on being legally blind

Jake Gyllenhaal reveals why he doesn’t see being legally blind as a bad thing.



The Nightcrawler star got candid about how the condition helped him in his acting career, revealing that he likes to think of the disability as “advantageous.”

“I’ve never known anything else. When I can’t see in the morning, before I put on my glasses, it’s a place where I can be with myself,” he told the Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Wednesday.

The Oscar nominee, 43, even used that during one of his critical scenes from 2015’s “Southpaw,” according to Page Six.

Gyllenhaal performed a scene without his contacts to listen better, when the police told his character that his wife died.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star has talked about his 20/1250 vision before, recalling being an “easy target” for bullies in school in a 2017 interview with the Telegraph.

“I was always a sensitive kid,” he said of the bullying, which led to some childhood issues.

Gyllenhaal recently went up against retired UFC fighter Conor McGregor in Amazon’s reboot of the Patrick Swayze classic Road House.

“I [got to] throw Jake Gyllenhaal over the bar, so that was pretty fun. I loved it,” McGregor told Page Six at the movie’s premiere in March.