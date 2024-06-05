Queen Camilla, King Charles become centre of attention with unexpected move

William will attend events in Normandy

Queen Camilla and King Charles became centre of attention with their unexpected move during emotional ceremony today.

Camilla, alongside her husband King Charles and Prince William, attended the commemorations in Portsmouth. Both she and the monarch appeared visibly moved as Navy veteran Eric Bateman shared his experiences on Utah Beach during the Second World War operation.



Bateman described how he and his comrades bravely leapt from boats after crossing the Channel to land on the beaches of northern France

He said: "So many men and women, including my dear friend Fred, joined up with me but unfortunately never made it." And it left Camilla visibly overcome with Charles also dabbing his eyes.

The royals joined leading UK politicians and veterans at a major event in Portsmouth where both Charles and William addressed the crowd.

The King said: "The stories of courage, resilience and solidarity we have heard today and throughout our lives cannot fail to move us, to inspire us and to remind us of what we owe to that great wartime generation.

"It is our privilege to hear that testimony, but our role is not purely passive. It is our duty to ensure that we and future generations do not forget their service and their sacrifice in replacing tyranny with freedom."

The King also praised the "truly collective effort" of those on the Home Front during the Second World War and said Britain today was 'eternally' indebted to those who served.

Earlier, William read an extract from the diary of Captain Alastair Bannerman of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment, a soldier who was part of D-Day, addressed to his wife on the morning of the landings. He told the flag-waving crowd he was "deeply honoured" to be part of proceedings on Southsea Common and said "we will always remember those who served".

William wore medals during his address, including the Great Master of The Most Honourable Order of the Bath around his neck, Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals and a coronation medal.

The official British commemoration for the 80th anniversary of D-Day will take place tomorrow at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer, where the King will join French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

William will attend events in Normandy including a service hosted by Canada at Juno Beach and an international ceremony hosted by France at Omaha Beach which will be attended by more than 25 heads of state.



