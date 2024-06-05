King Charles stops Prince Harry's return to royal family with bold decision

King Charles has dealt a major blow to his estranged son Prince Harry as he stopped the Duke's return to the royal family with his powerful decision.

The 75-year-old monarch has recently sent a clear message to the Duke of Sussex 'that he will never be allowed back to Frogmore Cottage', according to a new report.

It comes amid reports that the King is mounting pressure on Prince Andrew to leave the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor, after previously asking him to move into Frogmore Cottage.



Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror: "For King Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once – it sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal he will never be allowed back to Frogmore."



Quinn also shared his thoughts on the King's decision about Andrew, claiming: "It sends [a] message to Andrew that having disgraced himself, he can no longer expect to live in the grand style."

The royal expert and historian went on saying: "And, finally, it means that a suitably grand residence can be made ready for the royals who really matter – William and Kate. Charles is determined that Royal Lodge is the only residence on the royal estate at Windsor that is big enough and regal enough for his heir."

On the other hand, the disgraced royal is determined to hold onto his luxury mansion at any cost. The Duke of York has begun renovating his Windsor home to avoid eviction. Andrew, despite having no formal income, is willing to maintain the £30million property, where he lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.