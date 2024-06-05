Cillian Murphy to star, produce 'Peaky Blinders' film for Netflix

Cillian Murphy delighted to reunite with Steven Knight, Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy is slated to appear on Netflix in an upcoming film, Peaky Blinders, to reprise his iconic role as Thomas Shelby.

On Tuesday, June 4, Netflix revealed the much-excited news over X, formerly Twitter, with a photo of the upcoming thriller script on a table.

In addition, the Peaky Blinders star expressed his gratitude for the new project and dedicated it to his fans.

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me," he said playfully, adding, "It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans."

According to Variety, Tom Harper, who directed the episodes of the first season in 2013, reflected on his thoughts on reuniting with the Oppenheimer star for the film version of the highly lauded series.

"When I first directed 'Peaky Blinders' over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive," he said.

"'Peaky' has always been a story about family – and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix," Harper added.

Additionally, production of the film, set to be made in association with BBC Film, will kick off later this year.