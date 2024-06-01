Peter Phillips entering new relationship soon after breakup would affect his popularity?

Peter's ex-wife Autumn still has a good relationship with members of the Royal Family

Princess Anne's son's popularity will "remain unharmed" despite his public breakup, a royal commentator exclusively told GB News.



Peter Phillips, the eldest child of Princess Anne and her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips, began dating Lindsay Wallace in 2021, but their split was announced in April.

The three-year relationship followed Peter's 13-year marriage to Autumn Kelly, with whom he has two children, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12.

Earlier this month, Peter brought a new date to the Badminton Horse Trials, just one month after his breakup was publicly announced.

NHS nurse Harriet Sterling accompanied the Princess Royal's son and his two daughters, and she was also photographed chatting with Queen Camilla.

Gareth Russell, a royal author, spoke exclusively to GB News to explain how the Royal Family and the British public likely felt about Peter, 46, entering a new relationship so soon after his breakup.

He said: "It is very soon, although Peter Phillips is well thought of in the Royal Family. He's generally also quite popular with the public. If you look and talk to people who support the monarchy, he tends to be someone they have quite an amount of affection for.

"There can be quite a gap between one relationship ending and being announced to the public and another relationship beginning and being announced to the public. So I don't think this will do any harm to Peter Phillips's popularity."

According to The Sun, Peter and Wallace split after their relationship had "run its course".

King Charles’s nephew had a serious relationship with Wallace who had been introduced to the Royal Family and invited to several public events including the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

It is understood that Peter and Wallace became close after both their marriages broke down.

Peter's ex-wife Autumn still has a good relationship with members of the Royal Family.

Earlier this month, she was pictured at a charity golf tournament with Peter, his sister Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall.



