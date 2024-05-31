Ben Affleck decides to 'protect himself' from Jennifer Lopez's drama

Ben Affleck has decided to move out from his shared home with Jennifer Lopez to save his peace of mind, claimed an insider.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, the Air director 'initiated the separation' from the Boy Next Door actress to 'protect himself.'

An insider shared, "He’s scared if they stay together, he could seriously self-destruct."

For the unversed, it was previously reported that Affleck has been living in a $100K-a-month rental home, which is situated near his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner's house.

Several reports have been claiming that the renowned Hollywood couple, who wrinkled their romance in 2021, has a different approach towards life, including media attention.

Lopez enjoyed being in the limelight, while Affleck wanted to keep his personal life private.

The Gone Girl actor addressed this issue in The Greatest Love Story Never Told in February, which is a documentary based on Lopez's tragic love life with Affleck.

He said, "When Jen and I broke up before, the catalyst for that was this massive amount of scrutiny around our private life."

Affleck added, "I had a very firm sense of boundaries around the press, while Jen, I don’t think, objected to it the way I did."