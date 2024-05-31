Gypsy-Rose Blanchard reveals which job she likes to do far away from spotlight

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has recently revealed she likes to do a job which is far away from spotlight.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gypsy said, “Part of me is like, maybe I should just go work at McDonald's. I love those French fries!”
“I don't know. But I do like retail, too,” remarked the 32-year-old.
Gypsy told ET, “Maybe something at the mall, like makeup or Sephora or something — because I love makeup.”
Gypsy was previously released from prison in December 2023 after serving eight year for conspiring to murder her mother with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn.
Reflecting on her job, Gypsy mentioned, “I think everything has been very hyped up, and I've had wonderful opportunities, but I don't see those lasting, and I think there comes a time where I have to make a choice.”
“And that is, when do I say enough is enough? And I think after so long of having my name in the spotlight, that time is coming really soon,” she added.
Gypsy talked about 9 to 5 job, explaining, “When things calm down and I have no obligations, I do want to get a 9 to 5, but first I have to learn the things that get me there.”
“I'm still working on driving. I need to get my driver's license, as I've said before. So, to get to a job I need to know how to drive,” she added.
Meanwhile, Gypsy can be seen in Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up on Lifetime.
