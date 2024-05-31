Gypsy Rose Blanchard forced to rethink career choices after fame dies down

Gypsy Rose Blanchard talks about career preferences

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently reflected on the career opportunities at hand in the wake of soaring fame.

Speaking of her life in the public eye, Blanchard has been inclining towards a life “out of” the spotlight.

The 32-year-old, who got released from prison in December 2023 after serving an eight-year sentence, reconsidered moving forward.

Opening up to Entertainment Tonight about her career choices, Blanchard shared: "I think everything has been very hyped up, and I've had wonderful opportunities, but I don't see those lasting, and I think there comes a time where I have to make a choice.”

She went on to add: "And that is, when do I say enough is enough? And I think after so long of having my name in the spotlight, that time is coming really soon.”

In response to a question that inquired about her preference in profession, she said: "Part of me is like, maybe I should just go work at McDonald's. I love those French fries!"

"I don't know. But I do like retail, too, Maybe something at the mall, like makeup or Sephora or something — because I love makeup,” she added.

The infamous victim of Munchausen by proxy talked about landing a job, noting: "When things calm down and I have no obligations, I do want to get a 9 to 5, but first I have to learn the things that get me there.”