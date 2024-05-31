Tori Spelling, ex Dean McDermott owe bank $200,000

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott in-debt with the bank

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott seem to be knee-deep in debt.



Spelling and McDermott owe the bank more than $200,000 for a 12-year-old loan, according to Page Six.

The City National Bank is expecting to be paid by McDermott and Spelling for a 2012 loan of $400,000, which, according to court documents filed on May 20, they committed they would pay back with interest.

Spelling owes the bank $219,796.66, while McDermott is accountable for the other $202,066.10, according to the filing documents obtained by the outlet.

“When a judgment has been paid or settled in full, a satisfaction of judgment is required in court and none has been filed in this case,” City National Bank’s attorney, Joshua Friedman, told the Us Weekly.

In December 2016, the bank took legal action against the ex-couple for violating the contract, money had and received, misstatement of accounts, and unjust enrichment.

They owed a total of $188,803.38, as of that time.

The bank issued a follow-up writ of execution in 2019 and claimed that interest had accumulated on their six-figure debt, which had not been paid by either party.