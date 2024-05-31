Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour doing 'injustice' with homeless people in Scotland

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour pushes homeless folks out in Scotland

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is pushing out homeless people out of the city in Edinburgh, Scotland, in order to free up space for huge numbers of tourists expected to attend the pop star's concert in June.



BBC was informed by Shelter Scotland Wednesday that many homeless people supported by charity were transported to Glasgow, Aberdeen and Newcastle through Taxi, to free up accommodations.

The cities are approximately more than two hours away from their original stays in Edinburgh.

Due “severe shortage in accommodation caused by the concert,” several homeless people, reportedly offered temporary housing at hotels previously, were moved out.

Calling it “a blatant injustice”, Shelter Scotland says this is “in direct competition” with tourists for those affected.

“Our frontline services are already seeing people in need of a bed tonight being told their only option is to leave of the city,” the charity’s director Alison Watson said.

“A family going through the trauma of homelessness in Edinburgh should not have to move miles from their job, school, and community to find emergency accommodation.”

According to the BBC, Edinburgh City Council even refused to move homeless people who were already staying at the temporary accommodations.

However, it seems that individuals who were awaiting a new location were impacted.

“We’re aware of the situation and are working with the affected households to find appropriate, alternative accommodation,” said Housing Convenor Councillor Jane Meagher in a statement.