Kellie Pickler pays tribute to Patsy Cline after making a 'triumphant' return to stage

Kellie Pickler returns to stage one year after husband's tragic death

Kellie Pickler made a triumphant return to stage a year after her husband’s death, as she performed at a tributary to honour Patsy Cline.

In an ode to the music mogul on Monday, April 22, Pickler pulled off an all-star concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for Walkin’ After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline, honouring the late legend.

Addressing the audience, Pickler admitted: "I'd be lying if I didn't say I was incredibly nervous right now. It's the first time I've been up on stage in a while."

Speaking highly of the late artist, she explained: "I will say that I am incredibly honoured to be a part of honouring Ms. Patsy Cline. She is a huge reason why I fell in love with music."

However, several other performers lined-up to pay tribute to Cline for her honourable services, including Sara Evans, Ashley McBryde, Mickey Guyton, Wynonna Judd, Kristin Chenoweth, Rita Wilson, Crystal Gayle, Pat Benatar, and Neil Giraldo.

She further went on to dedicate a song to her late husband Kyle Jacobs, recalling writing the song Over A Decade Ago with him.

The 37-year-old rehashed the hysterics, noting: "I know he is here with us tonight," she said.

For the unversed, Jacobs died by suicide back in February 2023, at the age of 49.