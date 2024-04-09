Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stabbed royal family in the back?

Meghan Markle has been sitting in headlines since she married Prince Harry in 2018.



The Duchess of Sussex met Harry in 2016 and the two tied the knot two years later in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. After an18-month stint as working royals, Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in January 2020 and moved to the US.

The former Suits star, 32, now runs a lifestyle brand titled American Riviera Orchard, as well as being a successful podcaster.



The royal family, according to an expert, has "elevated" the Duchess of Sussex's brand on a "global scale".

Together with Harry, the duchess has dabbled at producing content for major streaming services like Netflix, Spotify and Lemonada Media.



Body language analyst Darren Stanton said: “When Meghan was first brought into the Royal Family, it elevated her status to a global scale.



"She holds great precedence with Princess Diana. She represents a lot of strength in first joining the Royal Family and then stepping away.

"She followed her heart and what she cared about over everything else. There are lots of parallels between them and I get a sense Meghan wanted to follow in her footsteps."



Comparing Diana and Meghan, Stanton said on behalf of Betfair Bingo: "They both share a passion and drive to help others.”

Before marring into the royal family, Meghan ran a lifestyle blog titled The Tig and acted in the legal drama Suits.

However, some royal experts and authors have accused Harry and Meghan of "stabbing the royal family in the back" with their allegations and claims about some senior members of the Firm.