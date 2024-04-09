Zendaya candidly stresses having intimacy coordinators on sets

Zendaya recently spoke about the importance of having intimacy coordinators in her latest film, Challengers.



In the sports-themed movie, the 27-year-old actress played the role of Tashi Duncan, an aspiring tennis player who gives up her career after a major injury.

At the film's premiere in Rome, Zendaya praised the intimacy coordinator, who helped her feel safe during the filming of intimate scenes. She co-starred with Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor in the movie.

“We had an intimacy coordinator which was fantastic and very helpful because it was important that we felt safe,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Euphoria star added, “'I spoke with my colleagues so that we could find a way to feel at ease. We played tennis together, we went out together, we rehearsed together. We got to bond and feel good with each other.”

In agreement with Zendaya, Mike said that their "unstructured time" together was crucial to building a strong relationship and depicting a "believable" romance on television.

“We were able to spend time together during rehearsals and beyond, especially with Josh. We were able to get to know each other as people before we could get into the film. We created a real friendship that created the basis of the film,” he elucidated further.