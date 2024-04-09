Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'at odds' over Kate Middleton feud amid cancer battle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'divided' over feelings on Kate Middleton feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly hold different opinions towards Kate Middleton in the wake of her cancer battle.



Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not particularly on the same page when it comes to their inclination towards healing rift with estranged sister-in-law.

Though the Suits alum remains “shocked” over the Princess of Wales’ illness, she isn’t keen to mend her broken relationship with her too soon.

Meanwhile, the Spare author is understood to regret his relationship with Kate to bitter family feud.

Tom revealed, "Megan doesn’t feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should’ve been the one person in the Royal family to back her against every difficulty.

"Kate’s cancer diagnosis has been a real shock for Meghan, but she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous.

“… Meghan still feels Kate was in the wrong and should apologise before they try to build bridges,” the royal expert added.

As for Harry, Quinn noted: "He really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, and he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was so close to.

“Losing Kate was Harry’s second great loss after losing his mother,” he added.