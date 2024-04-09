Jackie Chan tells fans to stay calm over his recent viral pictures

In a recent Instagram post, Jackie Chan assured followers that he is in good health and said that his role in an upcoming movie is the reason he appears much older than he is.



“Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health,” Chan, who turned 70 on Monday, wrote. “I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry! It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old.”

Chan celebrated his platinum birthday and shared throwback photos of his illustrious career.

“Even before today, many friends have been reminding me: ‘Jackie, it’s going to be your 70th birthday!’ Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second — l’m 70 years old already?” he wrote.

“After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung once said: ‘Being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.’ Especially for us stunt people, we don’t know how lucky we are to be able to grow old.”

His message concluded, “A big thank you to everyone for all your birthday wishes. Hope everyone stays happy and healthy!”

Chan did not specify what part he might have had to become older for, but he is currently scheduled to be in the upcoming Karate Kid movie, which is slated for release in theatres in December. Ralph Macchio and Chan will both play their parts from the cherished 1984 movie again.