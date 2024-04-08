Ariana Grande celebrates one month of ‘Eternal Sunshine’: ‘May it never end’

Ariana Grande broke multiple records with her chart-topping album ‘Eternal Sunshine’

Ariana Grande is celebrating the one month anniversary of her new album, Eternal Sunshine.

On Monday, the 30-year-old pop icon took to her Instagram to mark the milestone and express her gratitude for the massive success of Eternal Sunshine.

“One month of eternal sunshine,” she captioned the carousel post featuring pictures of her as well as a clip from her recording sessions at the studio.

The two-time Grammy winner continued, “I love you all so much. I cannot wait for everything that is yet to come with this eternal sunshine cycle (that has only just begun & may it never end)”

“I love you… thank you,” she concluded the post.

Indeed, Eternal Sunshine was released to critical acclaim when it was released on March 8, 2024. Over the next thirty days, the album topped multiple charts across the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and others.



With Eternal Sunshine, Grande achieved her sixth No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Her tracks, Yes, And? and We Can’t Be Friends debuted No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Subsequently, she broke Taylor Swift’s record for the female artist with the most No.1 debuts in history, and second overall.

She also became the first female act in history to have two albums score multiple No.1 debuts on the Hot 100.

Eternal Sunshine further topped global Spotify and YouTube charts.