Punjab bans hiring of private invigilators for matric, intermediate exams

In this image, Commissioner/Chairman Lahore Board Muhammad Ali Randhawa visits examination centre during the Secondary School Certificate (Class 9th) Annual Examination 2024 on April 1, 2024. — Facebook/Commissioner Lahore,Punjab.

LAHORE: The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairman (PBCC) on Monday held a huddle to review matters related to examination, including ways to curb cheating.

The forum, jointly presided by the secretary higher education and the chairman PBCC, was attended by the heads of all the nine boards in the province. They reached a consensus to adopt a uniform policy to ensure transparency in exams.

The meeting was convened in Lahore after the emergence of reports of cheating including leaking of Matric (Class-9) Annual Examinations 2024 paper.

During surprise raids by the Punjab School Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and BISE Lahore Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa it was revealed that at some exam centres, private individuals were appointed as exam-related staff.

These visits also revealed widespread reports of cheating during the exams at different centres within the jurisdiction of the BISE Lahore.

The matter was taken seriously by the provincial government and a cabinet committee was constituted to probe the irregularities.

Provincial minister Bilal Yasin, who was heading the committee, expressed serious concern as reports of cheating in examinations emerged from other districts too.

Following up on the cabinet committee's directions to formulate a comprehensive policy regarding future examinations, a number of measures were approved by the PBCC.

During the meeting, the education secretary said that private invigilators will not be hired for exam-related duties and examination centres will not be established in narrow alleys.

The PBCC chairman added that schools, colleges and wedding halls will be selected for exams.

Addressing the meeting, the secretary said that question papers would be water-marked to plug leakages and ordered strict action against those found involved in cheating.

The official directed also to prepare a list of those who are negligent towards their duties.

It was also decided to propose the inclusion of the secretary school education in the PBCC as a permanent member.