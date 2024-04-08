Karachi likely to receive rain from April 14, says weather analyst

A car seen through a windscreen with raindrops. — APP/File

KARACHI: Weather analyst Jawad Memon on Monday said that Karachi may receive light to moderate rain from April 14 (Sunday).

Memon said that the intensity of heat is increasing in several areas of Sindh, adding that the weather will remain hot till April 12 in the province.

The weather analyst said that the weather in Karachi on Eid-ul-Fitr will hover between 37°C to 38°C, however, the intensity of heat will likely decrease after April 12.

"From April 13 or 14, there will be rain in most parts of the country due to westerly winds. Moreover, Karachi is also expected to receive light to moderate rain from April 14," he added.

Memon said that more than usual rains may happen in the country in April. He added that there might be more rain by April 22 or 23 due to westerly system.

He also said that there is a possibility of rain in Karachi till April 22 or 23.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the weather in Karachi is expected to become hotter from today.

According to the Met Office, the intensity of heat is likely to last in several areas of Sindh till April 10 — which is expected to be the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Moreover, the mercury is expected to hover between 35°C to 37°C, said the Met department.