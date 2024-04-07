PPP sees 'politics' behind MQM-P’s concerns over Karachi lawlessness

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khajawa Izharul Hassan (left) and Sindh Minister for Department of Energy, Planning and Development Nasir Hussain Shah. — Facebook/MQM-P/Nasir Hussain Shah/File

Brushing aside the MQM-Pakistan’s fresh criticism over worsening law and order situation and spike in street crimes in Karachi ahead of Eid ul Fitr, Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah Sunday said that the sole motive behind the former’s presser was “politics”.

Responding to the MQM-P leaders' rhetoric, the Sindh minister clarified that restoration of peace is the top priority of the provincial government.

Earlier today, MQM-P leaders Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Senator Faisal Sabzwari slammed the Sindh government over the woeful law and order situation and said robbers have been given the 'licence to kill' in Karachi, a business hub of Pakistan.

In a statement on Sunday, the provincial minister said that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had already directed the top police officials to restore the law and order at all costs.

Police and Rangers were conducting “targeted operations” to curb street crimes in the metropolis, he added.

“Sindh needs police officers who can comprehend the situation.”

Referring to Izharul Hassan’s criticism, the PPP leader said: “Why did Khawaja Izharul Hassan feel so bad about the appointment of an IG of good reputation.”

Last month, Ghulam Nabi Memon, a grade 21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, was appointed as Inspector General of Police Sindh for the second time with the approval of the federal government.

Hassan should not be worried, he said, adding that the provincial government would improve the law and order at all costs.

It seemed Hassan has become the spokesperson of PML-N, he added.



Earlier, slamming the PPP-led Sindh government, MQM-P leader Senator Faisal Sabzwari said the Home Ministry is with the Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led party for the last 16 years and the law and order in the province is still deplorable.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said dozens of citizens were killed while resisting robberies during Ramadan. Billions of rupees of mobile phones were snatched in the metropolis, he said.

The senator alleged police of connivance for street crimes in Karachi saying robbers would not break the law without the support of the black sheep in the police department.

It is pertinent to mention here that from January till March, at least 50 citizens have lost their lives due to street crimes. Meanwhile, six robbers have been killed in 75 police encounters while 93 accused were arrested with injuries.

Senator Sabzwari said, “We called on police officials and Sindh Rangers director general, while we will hold a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari as well to discuss the law and order situation across the province.”

He demanded the formation of a neighbourhood security system warning that if the government did not form the system, then the MQM-P would itself do that, no matter what.

“Street crime has become an industry. Police should stop collecting ‘Eidi’ and put a bridle on the criminal elements,” he said.

Sabzwari lambasted Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar over his failure to control street crimes and reminded him that he was the home minister of the entire province and not a coordinator of a political personality.

MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan, who was also present for the press conference, sarcastically congratulated the Sindh government over getting appointed the inspector general of its choice.

“The provincial government blackmailed the federal government to get the IG of its choice appointed. The news of the appointment of the new IG triggered a wave of happiness among the dacoits from Karachi to Kashmore,” he said.

In the presence of an IG, they said the issue of law and order would deteriorate if their desired IG was not appointed, he said adding that “it seemed as if the robbers are given a licence to kill as they are shooting people dead over cell phones of few thousand rupees”.