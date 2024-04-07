PPP leader urges COAS to launch operation against crimes in Sindh

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Makhdoom Jameel Uz Zaman (left) and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir (right). —ispr.gov.pk/ na.gov.pk/File

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Makhdoom Jameel Uz Zaman on Sunday urged Army Chief General Asim Munir to take action and eradicate crimes from Sindh.

Talking to journalists in Matiari district, the PPP MNA said that crimes had increased manifold in Sindh, therefore the military should intervene and uproot them through an operation.

"The army chief is requested to take action and save Sindh from this crisis forever. All the stakeholders should sit at one table for this purpose. How long will we protest and run movements?" he wondered.

Karachi has been gripped by street crimes claiming the lives of dozens of citizens who have fallen victim at the hands of criminals for the past few weeks.

Many have been killed while resisting robberies and snatching incidents, particularly in the month of Ramadan during which criminals seem to have been let loose.

From January till March, at least 50 citizens have lost their lives due to street crimes. Meanwhile, six robbers have been killed in 75 police encounters while 93 accused were arrested with injuries.

SHC orders Sindh authorities to restore law, order

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday gave one month's ultimatum to the provincial authorities to restore law and order in the province amid rising incidents of street crime in Karachi.

Justice Abbasi had ordered the provincial authorities to restore law and order across the province within a month. He had also directed strict actions against "influential persons" who were involved in sabotaging the law and order situation.

The SHC chief justice also summoned a detailed report regarding the law and order in 15 days.

Following the SHC orders, Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon admitted that street crimes were among key elements behind deteriorated peace situation in Karachi while bandits of kutcha (riverine) were also a big challenge to maintain law and order in other parts of the province.