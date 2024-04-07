Prince Harry, Prince William 'united' over heartbreak at Charles, Camilla wedding

Prince William and Prince Harry tried their best to put on a brave face through the daunting ordeal that was King Charles’ wedding ceremony with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The couple tied the knot in a laid-back event on April 9, 2005, nearly eight years following the death of then Prince Charles’ ex-wife and mother to his sons, Princess Diana.

Body language expert Judi James analysed the true feelings of the now-estranged brothers, who did their best efforts to hide under the guise of royal-trained smile and uptight gestures.

“Few step-children will have had to dig as deep as Diana’s two devoted and loyal sons did when attending the marriage of their father to Diana’s sworn rival Camilla,” she told The Sun.

“It is to the brother’s credit that they suppressed what must have been many negative emotions for the sake of their father and the need for family unity.”

The expert noted though both Harry and William failed to cover up their emotions through body language ‘leakers’, the former was in particular “rather bad at [it]” in photos from the ceremony.

“He and Harry stand in mirrored, fig-leaf hands poses to suggest unity, but their spacing appears telling,” Judi explained while analysing the official wedding portrait.

“It can be the smaller moments when the masks slip,” she noted, pointing out the Duke of Sussex’s “unhappy, troubled expression” and the future King’s “frown that almost suggested tearfulness.”

In years leading up to Charles and Camilla’s ascension to the throne, William surprisingly struck a close bond with the Queen.

Meanwhile, the Spare author remains bitter toward the former Duchess of Cornwell, whom he described as “villain” in his memoir.