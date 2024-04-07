Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's distance grows amid hectic schedules

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet reportedly hit relationship hurdle amid busy schedules



There seems to be a slowdown in the romance department of lovebirds.

A source disclosed to OK Magazine that Jenner's recent engagements in promoting her new vodka seltzer line, Sprinter, in Los Angeles, and Chalamet's involvement in filming the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic in New York, have significantly strained their relationship due to the geographical distance.

The insider revealed, "They’re hardly together anymore," suggesting that the couple might even be on a break.

The source emphasized that the pair still hold feelings for one another.

However, uncertainties loom as to whether they will resume their relationship from where they left off or if their time apart will lead to a more permanent separation.

Fans began to speculate about their romantic involvement after he missed Jenner's launch event for her new canned vodka drink.

According to an insider, Timothée values his burgeoning career and wishes to ensure that his success is attributed to his talent rather than his personal life.

Jenner recently declined to comment on whether her evolving appearance is influenced by her connection with the Dune star.

When questioned about her new natural look, she remained ambiguous, stating, "I don't know how I feel about that."

Kylie stated, "I just don’t want to talk about personal things." This comes amidst ongoing speculations regarding the status of her relationship with actor.

According to insiders, even if Jenner and Chalamet have indeed decided to part ways, it appears that the timing simply wasn't right for their romance.

Describing the couple as "serious" and "in love," the insider revealed that they remain committed to each other, seemingly eager to defy any negative speculation surrounding their relationship.