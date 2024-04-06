PTI leaders 'take oath on Quran' to end internal conflicts

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan (centre), Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan (centre-right), and Secretary Information Raoof Hasan (centre-left) address the press conference on March 12, 2024 in this still taken from a video. — Facebook/@PTIPunjabPK

Taking action to cope with mounting "internal conflicts" within the party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders took "oaths on the Holy Quran" to end infighting and maintain secrecy of decisions taken by the party’s core and political apex committees, Geo News reported citing sources.



The top leadership of the former ruling party issued directives to the party members for not giving opinions on PTI chief’s messages and differences amongst party leaders. It emerged that several core committee members raised questions over the top leadership’s decisions.

The internal conflicts rose when PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan specifically conveyed the incarcerated PTI founder’s messages to Omar Ayub Khan and Shibli Faraz. To end tensions amongst party leaders, they took oath on the Holy Quran.

Addressing the PTI huddle via video link, Gohar expressed suspicions that the oath on the Holy Quran would not stop the leaking of important discussions amongst the party leaders.

He went on to say that the PTI leaders should determine the critical situation after jailing of the party founder Imran Khan and they must maintain discipline by refraining from disclosing key decisions of the party in the public.

Regarding Bushra Bibi, he demanded the authorities concerned to allow medical examination of the former first lady at Shaukat Khanum Hospital to ascertain facts regarding the suspected administration of “poisonous substance” to her during her detention at the Bani Gala sub-jail.

He added that Bushra Bibi’s health issue should not be politicised.

Slamming the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Gohar said that the institution failed to fulfill its constitutional responsibility and the victory of PTI candidates was being converted into defeat after the 2024 nationwide polls.

Commenting on Shehryar Afridi who publicly showed dismay over top leadership’s decisions, Barrister Gohar said that the PTI leader rendered many sacrifices and he was still their leader. He requested Afridi to raise objections via using appropriate party platform.

Elaborating on other decisions, the PTI chairman said that the party founder would make decision regarding the return of those politicians who announced to quit the party via press conferences or delivered "negative statements". The decisions regarding such politicians would be taken after Khan’s release from the jail, he concluded.

Afridi's allegations

The reports of rise in internal conflicts among PTI leaders were strengthened after recent statement of the party stalwart Afridi in which he said there were some "hypocrites" who are still a part of the Imran Khan-founded party.

Addressing a public gathering in Kohat on Friday, Afridi said: "We are sending a message to the party members that the workers and loyalists of the party should be supported, those who are the foundation of the party."

Afridi blasted the leadership, saying that there were some "snakes" and "hypocrites" who were part of the PTI and whoever betrays the party will be excluded from it.

The PTI leader made these comments after he had applied for the Senator's seat, however, his name was rejected by PTI's senior leadership including Omar Ayub Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat and Ali Amin Gandapur.

Recently, Marwat and Khan's close aide Salman Ahmad engaged in a war of words on social media platform X after the latter called the former "wrong number".