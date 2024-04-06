Angelina Jolie makes big move against Brad Pitt amid winery case

Angelina Jolie takes major step in her legal battle with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie's lawyer accused her ex-husband Brad Pitt for taking improper advantage during the Miraval winery case.

As reported by Radar Online, the Salt actress lawyer penned a letter to Fight Club actor's representative, alleging "distressing" and "coercive" treatment from Brad during the legal proceedings.

The letter also stated that Angelina would be stepping back from the case after Brad challenged the actress's NDA claims.

"She is stepping back from all aspects of negotiations regarding the sale.” The lawyer continued, "She is doing this because it has become apparent that these negotiations are not in any way production, and that there is no prospect of her being treated fairly and as an equal partner."

Angelina's legal team shared that the actress feels her former partner "took numerous attempts to take advantage of the situation and to impose requests that are improper..."

As per the letter, Brad's restrictions "are unconstitutionally vague and restrictive, are beyond the scope of the business, and are distressing and coercive to the point of being felt abusive."

The lawyer further stated, "She has made significant concessions in the financial negotiations in order to be able to close this painful chapter in her family history, and to end her association with Miraval, even at the loss of a family home as well as a financial loss."