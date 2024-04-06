Security forces eliminate 8 terrorists in DI Khan IBO

Pakistan Army soldiers ride on a military vehicle in this undated image. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan and eliminated eight terrorists during the "intense exchange of fire" with the militants, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

"The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and target killing of innocent civilians," the military's media wing said, adding that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain militants.

Reiterating the security forces' resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism, the statement also said that a sanitisation operation was being carried out in the area to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.



Earlier this week, The News reported that as many as 22 alleged terrorists linked with different banned outfits were apprehended by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) during operations in different areas of Punjab.

Before that, the department had also "arrested" more than 10 terrorists and facilitators involved in the suicide attack on Chinese engineers in Shangla's Bisham city which resulted in the death of five Chinese citizens and a Pakistani driver, Geo News had reported citing sources.

The incident prompted a strong reaction from the military which vowed to ensure that all those involved in aiding terrorism, directly or indirectly, will be held accountable and find their due comeuppance.

Security forces have been regularly carrying out anti-terror ops amid a significant surge in terrorist attacks across the country in recent months.