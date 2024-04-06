Karachi weather update: What is PMD's forecast for Eid-ul-Fitr?

Visitors arrive at sea view beach on June 16, 2023. — INP

KARACHI: The weather across Sindh, including Karachi, is expected to remain hot in the coming week, as Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

The Met Office, on Saturday, said that the mercury will rise in most places of the province during April 7 (Sunday) to April 9 (Tuesday).

During the day, temperature in upper and central Sindh may remain between 38°C to 40°C, while temperature in lower parts of the province is likely to hover between 36°C to 38°C.



The Met department said that the weather in the port city is likely to remain hot and humid.

According to Geo News, the temperature will continue to rise till April 10 (Wednesday) — the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr. The mercury may also likely reach 39°C.

However, the mercury is expected to fall slightly till 36°C to 37°C. The weather will remain hot until the city witnesses rains.

The government, earlier this week, announced holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr with offices operating five working days in a week to observe three public holidays from April 10 to 12, while those working for six days to get four public holidays from April 10 to 13.

The Met Office on Monday predicted that the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr would fall on April 10, as the Shawwal moon was expected to be sighted on April 9.

PMD said the crescent would be born on April 8 at 11:21pm and it would be aged between 19 and 20 hours the next day around Maghrib prayer.

The crescent could be spotted for over 50 minutes around sundown, it said.