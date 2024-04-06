Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen finally end their marriage of 13 years

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen decide to split after 13 years of marriage

Isla Fisher and her husband Sacha Baron Cohen have recently decided to end their marriage of 13 years.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage," they wrote in the joint statement posted on Instagram Stories on April 5.

They mentioned, "We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy," they added.

For the unversed, Isla and Sacha, who first met back in 2001, tied the knot on March 15, 2010, and they share three children.

Recalling first meeting with Isla, Sacha told The New York Times in 2020, "She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party."

"I knew instantly. I don't know if she did," remarked the 52-year-old.

Meanwhile, Isla earlier spoke to The Australian Women's Weekly and revealed her secret to long marriage and that's keeping it away from public eye.

"I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it's remained something private and valuable to me," explained the Confessions of a Shopoholic actress.

Isla added, "But having a shared ability to find humour in the sharpness of life is always going to bring connection. And, otherwise, I just think it's nice to keep some things for yourself."