Paul McCartney addresses Beyoncé’s Blackbird cover from her latest album

Paul McCartney reflects on Beyoncé’s Blackbird cover from her new album

Paul McCartney has recently addressed Beyoncé’s Blackbird cover in her new album Cowboy Carter.



Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Paul posted two photos, first featured a black and white picture of his and pop icon.

In the second photo, the musician uploaded the singer's album cover this year.

“I am so happy with @beyonce’s version of my song ‘Blackbird’," wrote Paul.

The musician explained, "I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place."

"I think Beyoncé has done a fab version and would urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out. You are going to love it!”admitted Paul.

Paul revealed, “I spoke to Beyoncé on FaceTime and she thanked me for writing it and letting her do it.

“I told her the pleasure was all mine and I thought she had done a killer version of the song," he continued.

Paul pointed out, "When I saw the footage on the television in the early 60s of the black girls being turned away from school, I found it shocking and I can’t believe that still in these days there are places where this kind of thing is happening right now.

"Anything my song and Beyoncé’s fabulous version can do to ease racial tension would be a great thing and makes me very proud, he concluded.

Earlier in 2018 interview with GQ, Paul shared details about writing Blackbird for the White Album.



He recalled at the time,“I was sitting around my acoustic guitar and I heard about the Civil Rights troubles that were happening in the ’60s in Alabama, Mississippi, Little Rock in particular."

Paul recalled at the time, “That was in my mind and I just thought, it’d be really good if I could write something that, if it ever reached any of the people going through those problems, it might kind of give them a little bit of hope.”

"In England, a bird is a girl so I was thinking of a Black girl going through this. You know, now’s your time to arise, to see yourself free and take these broken wings.”