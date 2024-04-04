Sher Afzal Marwat, Salman Ahmad fight it out on X

PTI lawmaker Sher Afzal Marwat (left) and Salman Ahmad, close aide of PTI founder Imran Khan. — NNI/X/@sufisal

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Sher Afzal Marwat is not new to dealing with trolls and opposition on social media.

Even if it is about his own party's social media team, the politician minces no words and is often found retorting to the critique he faces on various platforms, including X, formerly Twitter.

This time around, Marwat is at loggerheads with Salman Ahmad, a veteran Pakistani musician and close aide of PTI founder Imran Khan, as they both embroil in a war of words on X.

The argument between the two began after Ahmad reposted a post with the text questioning the intentions of the politician and claiming that Marwat was rightfully sidelined by the PTI founder.



He also termed the lawmaker a "wrong number", like former party leader Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhri, who had previously made an exposé regarding PTI and was subsequently suspended.

In his post on X, Salman wrote: "And Mr @sherafzalmarwat you took undue advantage of your leader. @ImranKhanPTI has rightfully sidelined you. Like Khurram Rokhri, you are also a wrong number."

In a different post, the musician wrote: "If all true supporters of @ImranKhanPTI keep their eyes and ears open, IK will be among us sooner than later."

Keep the pressure on from within and without, he added.

The words obviously did not sit well with Marwat, who instead of directly replying to Ahmad's post, reposted his response on X, stating that his tweet was only done to gain "attention".

"Mr Salman Ahmad: Your tweet reflects your true colours and intellectual capacity. Such tweets makers try to earn attention and following at the cost of controversies," he wrote.

Addressing the musician, who remains a staunch supporter of Khan, Marwat said that people like Ahmad will be satisfactorily dealt with by his social media team "where we have put in some experts to make you mend your ways".

"Wait till April 5th and you and others will get their due," he added.

Ahmad, who wasn't planning to stop the argument, responded to Marwat and wrote: "Only those who are afraid of the truth, resort to threats. My leader is @ImranKhanPTI. He has recognised you. You are no longer reliable."

The musician then mentioned that he "unfollowed" the politician.

Marwat, on the other hand, also dealt with a few supporters of Ahmad who asked him to respect "fellow PTI members".

Responding to the X user, Kuki Butt, he wrote: "respectful to abusers? to people who are doing nothing except levelling allegations? I simply cant."

Meanwhile, an X user and party supporter, Nausheen Peerwani, sided with Marwat, asking Ahmad to respect and realise his on-the-ground efforts for the party.

She also questioned the musician what he was doing to mobilise people, as he remains based abroad.

"Atleast @sherafzalmarwat is on the ground, mobilising people like no other does. Where are you Mr @sufisal and doing what to mobilise people? Plz respect and realize the efforts of people who are actually facing the real ordeals on the ground.

It should be noted that this is not the first time Marwat has been embroiled in an altercation with a fellow PTI member or supporter.

Last month, the politician was allegedly involved in a heated exchange of words with Karachi-based PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi during the party's core committee meeting

However, Marwat rejected the "rumours" citing they were "false and malicious".

In the same meeting, some members discussed that Marwat spoke beyond his mandate, as PTI's narrative took two months to be built, but he ended it in no time.