Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) and US President Joe Biden. — APP/File

Giving a “positive” response to a letter of US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Islamabad attached great importance to its ties with Washington.



"Pakistan desires to work with the US for the achievement of shared goals of global peace and stability as well as regional progress and prosperity," the premier said in his letter to the US president on Sunday.

He also said that both countries have been working together on various significant initiatives in energy, climate change, agriculture, health and education sectors.

The cooperation between the two countries on energy sector and Green Alliance framework were welcoming, the premier added.

Earlier, the President Biden had addressed a letter to PM Shehbaz in which he extended felicitation to the new government. He further emphasised upon the “enduring partnership” between the US and Pakistan.



In the first diplomatic correspondence between the US and the new government in Pakistan, Biden had vowed that Washington would "continue to stand with Pakistan" in tackling the "most pressing global and regional challenges".

The letter also held significance as Islamabad's ties with the White House were strained after the cipher saga and allegation levelled by the former ruling party — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Biden, in his letter, had written: “The enduring partnership between our nations remains critical to ensuring the security of our people — and people around the world — and the United States will continue to stand with Pakistan to tackle the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time.

“That includes advancing our shared vision for a future of greater health security, economic growth, and access to education for all.

“Through our US-Pakistan 'Green Alliance' framework, we will also continue to strengthen our climate resilience, support sustainable agriculture and water management, and assist with Pakistan’s recovery from the devastating floods in 2022,” he had added.

Biden had stated the US remained committed to working with Pakistan to protect human rights and promote progress. Together, we will continue to forge a strong partnership between our nations, and close bond between our people, he had added.



