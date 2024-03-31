Lizzo receives unwavering support from music industry pals after 'quitting' decision

Lizzo has been inundated with love and gratitude from both her celebrity friends and fans since she made her music industry retirement announcement.



On Saturday, Lizzo turned to Instagram to discuss the criticism she has faced for her weight and the legal action her former backup dancers have taken against her.

The About Damn Time hitmaker wrote that she’s “tired of getting dragged by everyone” and being the “punchline” of jokes “because of how I look.”

Friends and admirers reaffirmed their "deep love" for the artist in the comments section.

Paris Hilton wrote: “We love you queen,” while Destiny Child singer Letoya Luckett commented: “You are deeply loved.”

Todrick Hall also joined in, writing, “I know it's hard but you inspire so many people! The art you make changes and saves lives. Sending you so much love.”

Queen Latifah asserted: “F that do you” while Azealia Banks wrote a detailed message to Lizzo, telling her to “change the narrative.”

She wrote: “I took back my criticism of you because it definitely clicked in my mind that I definitely wasn’t getting my point about the ways in which insidious people in corporate culture where positioning you to push demeaning initiatives, but sis…… your handle is “lizzo be eating,” ….

“You’re a beautiful girl, with a handle on music theory, Grammy awards and tons of success, just change the narrative and go high brow philharmonic on these h**s and collab with ryuchi sakamoto,” she added.