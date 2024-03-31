President Zardari, PM Shehbaz send Easter greetings to Christian community

President Asif Ali Zardari (right) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left). —X/@CMShehbaz/@AAliZardari/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday congratulated the Christian community on the Easter and acknowledged the community members’ role in progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Special prayer ceremonies were held in churches countrywide as the community celebrated the Easter.

On this occasion, President Zardari said all the communities enjoyed religious, political, social and economic rights in Pakistan as the constitution guaranteed rights to all religious communities.

“The Christian community is a precious asset of Pakistan,” the President Secretariat Press Wing said, adding that Easter was an occasion that brought a message of hope, affection and prosperity.

Appreciating the Christian community’s contributions for the national progress, he further observed, "The Christian community has always played their role in the progress and prosperity of the country."

Zardari reaffirmed that Pakistan was committed to protection of the rights of all communities and would ensure all steps for their prosperity. For the country’s progress and prosperity, entire nation including minorities would have to collectively work together, he added.

Separately, in his message on the occasion, PM Shehbaz extended greetings to the Christian community of Pakistan and around the world.

“Much more than festivity and celebration, Easter is an occasion to reinforce and reflect on the values of love, tolerance and forgiveness as espoused by Prophet Isa (AS) and is a reminder to emulate these in our daily lives to bring harmony and peace in today’s strife and conflict-ridden world,” he said.

He lauded the contributions of Christian community in struggle for the creation of Pakistan and its socio-economic development. He said he believed that they would continue to play their proactive role in the progress and stability of Pakistan.

“While we celebrate diversity of faiths as a source of strength and enrichment in our nation, let us join hands towards building a society that is tolerant and cohesive and together defeat the forces of discord that are trying to cause harm to the fabric of our society.

“We reaffirm our resolve to work for the social uplift and integration of all our minorities in Pakistan,” he said wishing the Christian community a happy and peaceful Easter.