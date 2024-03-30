Ban imposed on drone cameras in Karachi's south district for two months

Man holds a drone camera in this undated photo. — AFP

KARACHI: Citing “threats to vital installations and Chinese Consulate”, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput has banned the use of drone cameras in the south district of the metropolis for two months with immediate effect.



The Karachi administration has taken special measures for the safety of sensitive installations and the Chinese Consulate "under Section 144 CrPC", empowering the authorities concerned to ban the use of drone cameras.

“It has been reported that there are serious threats to vital installations and Chinese Consulate, Karachi by the anti-state elements/hostile agencies in the wake of recent attacks on Chinese nationals, therefore, it is necessary to take immediate measures to avoid any mishaps & to maintain law and order situation in the city,” said a notification issued by Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput on Saturday.

Therefore, the top officer exercised his powers delegated by Sindh’s home department to impose restrictions on drone cameras in Karachi’s district south for a period of two months, effective from March 30 (today) to May 29.

Meanwhile, the Station House Officers (SHOs) of the police stations concerned have been authorised to lodge complaints under Section 188 PPC in case of any violation.

At least six people including five Chinese nationals were killed after their vehicle was attacked in Shangla's Besham city on March 26.

It was not the first time that Chinese nationals came under attack in Dasu, the site of a major dam, as 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, were killed in an explosion in 2021.

Chinese engineers are currently working on a number of projects in Pakistan with Beijing investing over $65 billion in infrastructure works as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under Beijing's wider Belt and Road initiative.

No one claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district, nor was there a claim for the 2021 attack.