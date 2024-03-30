Eva Mendes raises eyebrows with new look

Eva Mendes' new look raises eyebrows among fans

Eva Mendes recently stunned fans with her appearance on Today, leaving them completely clueless.

The former actress sported a baby pink dress, topping it off with a matching cardigan. She kept it natural with her classic honey blonde hair.

This didn’t settle well with her fans, failing to recognize the Hitch actress with her new look.

One fan commented: "Wait, who is this?"

Another user chimed in: "This is not how I remember Eva Mendes, did I miss something?"

Eva Mendes during interview

While many questioned the celebrity’s new look, others were stunned by how incredible she looked at 50.

Speaking on the subject, they commented under the TikTok video: "I hope I look this good at 50!!"

Others drew comparisons, finding Eva’s unusual lookalike. Leaving comments about her appearance, they wrote: "Why does Eva look like Raquel Welch?”

While another person added: "I love her!! She looks like Rachel Welch wow.”

This comparison might draw connections to Ryan Gosling’s statement about Raquel Welch, in which he exclusively revealed that the Barbie actor had a crush on the latter.

For the unversed, Eva and Ryan share two daughters; Esmeralda and Amada. They announced their marriage back in November 2022, keeping other details discreet.