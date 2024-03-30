Buckingham Palace makes big announcement ahead of King Charles Easter outing

The royal family shares new post as King Charles gears up for Easter service

Buckingham Palace has announced to make changes in the Royal Collection as the royal family geared up for Easter celebrations without Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children.

The royal Family's social media accounts have shared some pictures from the palace as horological conservators changed the timepieces in the Royal Collection.

The new post comes after the palace confirmed that King Charles will lead the members of the royal family at the Easter Sunday church service this weekend to mark his most significant appearance since his cancer diagnosis last month.

The photos were captioned: "Royal Collection Trust horologists return clocks from the Royal Collection to the Yellow Drawing Room and Centre Room in the East Wing of Buckingham Palace.



"Works of art are being reinstalled in the East Wing following the conclusion of more than five years of essential improvement works, part of the Buckingham Palace Reservicing Programme to upgrade the historic building’s infrastructure, improve access and preserve it for future generations.

This weekend, horological conservators will change clocks across the official residences of His Majesty The King as #BritishSummerTime begins."

The time on more than 1,600 clocks at the King’s official residences will be changed this weekend, as British Summer Time begins.



The Royal Collection Trust said the timepieces in the collection are some of the finest and most historic items at the palaces. They include musical clocks, astronomical clocks and miniature clocks.

