Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday met China’s special investigation team and expressed his government's resolve to bring culprits of Besham terrorist attack to justice at all costs.



The development comes after a suicide attack in Shangla's Besham city claimed the lives of at least six people, including five Chinese engineers, working on the Dasu Dam, earlier this week.

The victims were killed when an explosive-laden vehicle hit the bus carrying them on the Karakoram Highway in the Bisham area on Tuesday.

During his interaction with the Beijing’s probe team at Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, the security czar informed them about the progress made so far in the investigations into the tragic incident.

Measures pertaining to protection of Chinese nationals and overall security were also discussed on the occasion.

The federal minister also met the Chinese ambassador and updated him on the probe into Besham incident.

In the meantime, civil work at the sites of the Dasu and Diamer-Bhasha Dams has been temporarily suspended by the Chinese companies overseeing operations due to security concerns.

Approximately 991 Chinese engineers were working on both projects, while the local staff has been told to stay at home till further instructions, an official working on the project confirmed to the publication.

Similarly, GM Diamer-Bhasha Dam (DBD) Nazakat Hussain also confirmed that the Chinese company had suspended work on the dam. He said around 500 Chinese nationals were engaged in DBD but the FWO staff continues to work. Around 6,000 locals are busy in dam construction.

He hoped that the situation would normalise in a few days, leading to the return of Chinese employees. The Diamer-Bhasha Dam would produce 4,800 MW of electricity through hydropower generation.

However, the GM of Mohmand Dam Asim Rauf said that 250 Chinese continue to work on the Mohmand Dam and they have not stopped work.

"Chinese have shown satisfaction over the security situation in the project area and they are working on the site," the official said.

'Bid to sabotage Pak-China bonding will never succeed'

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian had said that attempt to sabotage China-Pakistan cooperation would ever succeed, and "Beijing remains firm in its commitment to working with Islamabad in various fields".

Jian made the statement while addressing a regular press conference that day after a fierce terrorist attack in Shangla district targeting the Chinese nationals.

China and Pakistan have the resolve and capability to make the terrorists pay the price, the official said, adding: “Our two countries are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. Our iron-clad friendship is deeply rooted in the two peoples.”

“We strongly condemn this act of terrorism. We express deep condolences over the lives lost and extend sincere sympathies to the bereaved families. We have previously stated our position on this incident,” Jian reacted to the Shangla attack.